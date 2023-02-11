Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 156.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.57% to Rs 249.81 crore Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 156.57% to Rs 29.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.57% to Rs 249.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 200.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales249.81200.53 25 OPM %14.657.32 -PBDT43.5919.78 120 PBT39.4616.27 143 NP29.3011.42 157



