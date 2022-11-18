Aurum Capital Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Aurum Capital Projects remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.06 -33 OPM %016.67 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
First Published: Fri,November 18 2022 12:27 IST
