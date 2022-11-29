Auto shares edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 72.88 points or 0.24% at 29858.41 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 4.2%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.76%),Cummins India Ltd (down 1.23%),Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 0.71%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 0.36%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.24%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, MRF Ltd (up 1.21%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.11%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.05%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 360.72 or 0.58% at 62865.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 108.25 points or 0.58% at 18671.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 9.48 points or 0.03% at 29436.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.39 points or 0.15% at 9091.06.

On BSE,1807 shares were trading in green, 1609 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

