Auto stocks rise
Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 159.79 points or 0.56% at 28896.28 at 09:48 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.51%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.61%),MRF Ltd (up 1.47%),Cummins India Ltd (up 1.22%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.89%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.65%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.55%), Uno Minda Ltd (up 0.46%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.31%).
On the other hand, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (down 0.53%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.26%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.09%) turned lower.
At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 45.92 or 0.08% at 60611.53.
The Nifty 50 index was down 8.65 points or 0.05% at 18034.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 14.05 points or 0.05% at 28978.98.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.72 points or 0.06% at 9014.05.
On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 1288 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.
