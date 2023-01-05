Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 159.79 points or 0.56% at 28896.28 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.51%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.61%),MRF Ltd (up 1.47%),Cummins India Ltd (up 1.22%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.89%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.65%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.55%), Uno Minda Ltd (up 0.46%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (down 0.53%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.26%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.09%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 45.92 or 0.08% at 60611.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.65 points or 0.05% at 18034.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 14.05 points or 0.05% at 28978.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.72 points or 0.06% at 9014.05.

On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 1288 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

