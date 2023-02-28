Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 236.22 points or 0.81% at 29309.84 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 3%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.41%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.04%),Uno Minda Ltd (up 1.98%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.83%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.73%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.7%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.69%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 0.13%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.6%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.36%), and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (down 0.2%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 130.76 or 0.22% at 59419.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.9 points or 0.17% at 17421.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 71.99 points or 0.26% at 27304.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.19 points or 0.25% at 8629.24.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1104 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

