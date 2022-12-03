Avanti Feeds commences commercial production of new feed unit at Bandapuram, Andhra Pradesh

Avanti Feeds announced that commercial production at new Feed Manufacturing plant situated at Bandapuram, Andhra Pradesh has been successfully commenced with effect from 03 December 2022, with an estimated total cost of Rs. 125 crore.

The company has expanded operations at its existing plant situated at Andhra Pradesh; through an additional capacity of 1,75,000 MTs. The total production capacity (all units) of the company has been increased from 6,00,000 MTs to 7,75,000 MTs.

First Published: Sat,December 03 2022 12:42 IST
