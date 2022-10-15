Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 64.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.58% to Rs 10638.33 crore Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 64.14% to Rs 685.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 417.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.58% to Rs 10638.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7788.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10638.337788.94 37 OPM %8.388.58 -PBDT909.91683.71 33 PBT747.95567.70 32 NP685.77417.79 64 Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 64.14% to Rs 685.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 417.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.58% to Rs 10638.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7788.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10638.337788.948.388.58909.91683.71747.95567.70685.77417.79 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)