Axis Bank allots 1.08 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Axis Bank has allotted 1,08,784 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each of the Bank on December 5 2022 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.
The paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from to Rs. 614,81,16,652(307,40,58,326 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 614,83,34,220 (307,41,67,110 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).
