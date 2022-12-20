AXISCADES Technologies bags engineering services contract from Airbus
AXISCADES Technologies has announced that the company has again been selected by Airbus, a global leader in the aerospace industry, to provide engineering services for product design and development and plant engineering for all Airbus aircraft programs.
In its relationship of over a decade, this is the fourth time that the company has been awarded a contract by Airbus, for engineering services, with significantly enhanced scope, following a rigorous Joint Sourcing Optimisation campaign. This contract renewal will entail niche engineering services on product development and plant engineering across Fuselage & Wings, covering different locations and divisions.
