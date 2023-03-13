AYM Syntex Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup and Nahar Polyfilms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2023.

AYM Syntex Ltd soared 17.76% to Rs 71 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2254 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd spiked 14.50% to Rs 81.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7746 shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd surged 13.88% to Rs 48.97. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4904 shares in the past one month.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup exploded 12.96% to Rs 146. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4107 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd jumped 11.18% to Rs 271.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24004 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2541 shares in the past one month.

