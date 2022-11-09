B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 34.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 36.94 crore

Net profit of B & A Packaging India declined 34.06% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 36.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.9435.83 3 OPM %12.3717.67 -PBDT4.776.18 -23 PBT4.365.80 -25 NP2.714.11 -34

First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 15:06 IST
