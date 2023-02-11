B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 395.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.50% to Rs 30.37 crore Net profit of B & A Packaging India rose 395.00% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 30.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales30.3731.47 -3 OPM %11.795.91 -PBDT3.191.70 88 PBT2.791.34 108 NP1.980.40 395 Net profit of B & A Packaging India rose 395.00% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 30.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.30.3731.4711.795.913.191.702.791.341.980.40 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)