Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 15.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 9911.06 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto declined 15.71% to Rs 1719.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2039.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 9911.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8385.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9911.068385.78 18 OPM %17.6516.70 -PBDT2270.701981.96 15 PBT2203.221916.22 15 NP1719.442039.86 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 08:11 IST
