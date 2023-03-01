Bajaj Auto Feb sales decline 11%

Bajaj Auto has achieved total sales of 2,80,226 units in month of February 2023 compared to 3,16,020 in February 2022, recording a decline of 11%. Total sales includes domestic sales of 1,53,291 units (YoY growth of 36%) and exports of 1,26,935 units (YoY decline of 38%).

The company recorded a 16% decline in two-wheeler sales at 2,35,356 units while commercial vehicles sales rose 22% to 44,870 units on a YoY basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,March 01 2023 10:11 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Escorts Kubota records 27.8% growth in Feb tractor sales

Next » NCC edges higher after bagging orders worth Rs 2,374 crore in Feb'23

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]