Bajaj Auto Feb sales decline 11%
Bajaj Auto has achieved total sales of 2,80,226 units in month of February 2023 compared to 3,16,020 in February 2022, recording a decline of 11%. Total sales includes domestic sales of 1,53,291 units (YoY growth of 36%) and exports of 1,26,935 units (YoY decline of 38%).
The company recorded a 16% decline in two-wheeler sales at 2,35,356 units while commercial vehicles sales rose 22% to 44,870 units on a YoY basis.
