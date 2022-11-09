Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 31.93% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 229.71 croreNet profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 31.93% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 229.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 213.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales229.71213.23 8 OPM %13.3422.54 -PBDT40.1957.71 -30 PBT38.3656.49 -32 NP31.6646.51 -32
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 15:07 IST
