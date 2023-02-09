Bajaj Finance Ltd gains for fifth session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 6441.55, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.74% in last one year as compared to a 1.26% jump in NIFTY and a 2% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18485.95, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6455, up 1.46% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 39.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

