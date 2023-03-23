Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 1.63%

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 214.8, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.13% drop in NIFTY and a 13.08% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 214.8, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17200.85. The Sensex is at 58371.88, up 0.27%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has dropped around 6.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39999.05, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 216.05, up 2.03% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

