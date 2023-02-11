Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 38.29% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 30.26% to Rs 932.36 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 38.29% to Rs 40.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.26% to Rs 932.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 715.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales932.36715.76 30 OPM %10.499.15 -PBDT86.4759.21 46 PBT67.6843.81 54 NP40.8529.54 38
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:35 IST
