Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 38.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.26% to Rs 932.36 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 38.29% to Rs 40.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.26% to Rs 932.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 715.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales932.36715.76 30 OPM %10.499.15 -PBDT86.4759.21 46 PBT67.6843.81 54 NP40.8529.54 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:35 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]