BASF India standalone net profit declines 90.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.94% to Rs 2894.87 crore Net profit of BASF India declined 90.36% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 2894.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3287.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2894.873287.53 -12 OPM %1.895.39 -PBDT63.92179.57 -64 PBT18.06137.22 -87 NP10.64110.37 -90 Net profit of BASF India declined 90.36% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 2894.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3287.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2894.873287.531.895.3963.92179.5718.06137.2210.64110.37 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



