Basic materials shares edge lower
Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Commodities index falling 48.96 points or 0.99% at 4916.02 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd (down 11.82%), DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd (down 6.17%),N R Agarwal Industries Ltd (down 4.72%),Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (down 4.03%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Meghmani Organics Ltd (down 4%), Oriental Aromatics Ltd (down 3.6%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.18%), Fine Organic Industries Ltd (down 3.18%), and Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd (down 3.16%).
On the other hand, Mukand Ltd (up 7.58%), Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (up 5.88%), and Dynemic Products Ltd (up 4.6%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.22 or 0.2% at 57811.06.
The Nifty 50 index was down 40.15 points or 0.24% at 17036.75.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 201.98 points or 0.74% at 26937.95.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 62.06 points or 0.73% at 8474.09.
On BSE,1232 shares were trading in green, 2167 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.
