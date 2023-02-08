Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 67.41 points or 1.33% at 5137.27 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Adani Enterprises Ltd (up 11.1%), Kiri Industries Ltd (up 6.26%),Indo Amines Ltd (up 5.5%),Everest Industries Ltd (up 4.78%),TGV Sraac Ltd (up 4.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balaji Amines Ltd (up 4.2%), Bhageria Industries Ltd (up 3.86%), Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd (up 3.17%), Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (up 3.12%), and Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 2.9%).

On the other hand, Yasho Industries Ltd (down 5.08%), Emami Paper Mills Ltd (down 2.06%), and DCW Ltd (down 1.98%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 394.66 or 0.65% at 60680.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.9 points or 0.67% at 17839.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.72 points or 0.2% at 28012.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.36 points or 0.03% at 8816.15.

On BSE,1754 shares were trading in green, 1134 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

