Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 46.17 points or 0.83% at 5634.82 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Rushil Decor Ltd (up 6.41%), Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 6.13%),Bodal Chemicals Ltd (up 5.39%),Foseco India Ltd (up 4.76%),Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sahyadri Industries Ltd (up 4.12%), Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (up 3.83%), Fine Organic Industries Ltd (up 3.56%), Balaji Amines Ltd (up 3.31%), and Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd (up 3.23%).

On the other hand, Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 3.49%), Anjani Portland Cement Ltd (down 3.06%), and Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (down 1.85%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 355.18 or 0.59% at 60148.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 103.7 points or 0.58% at 17937.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 262.67 points or 0.89% at 29791.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 56.25 points or 0.62% at 9197.34.

On BSE,2213 shares were trading in green, 794 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

