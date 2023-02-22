Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Commodities index decreasing 116.65 points or 2.28% at 4998.5 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 10.04%), Oriental Aromatics Ltd (down 7.09%),Insecticides India Ltd (down 5.68%),Ambuja Cements Ltd (down 5.09%),ACC Ltd (down 5.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gravita India Ltd (down 4.48%), India Cements Ltd (down 4.12%), West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (down 4%), Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd (down 3.98%), and Grasim Industries Ltd (down 3.53%).

On the other hand, Cheviot Company Ltd (up 7.56%), Yasho Industries Ltd (up 6.12%), and Sanghi Industries Ltd (up 4.95%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 874.9 or 1.44% at 59797.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 260.35 points or 1.46% at 17566.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 315.62 points or 1.13% at 27598.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 102.54 points or 1.16% at 8699.24.

On BSE,828 shares were trading in green, 2573 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

