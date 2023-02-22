Basic materials stocks slide
Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Commodities index decreasing 116.65 points or 2.28% at 4998.5 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 10.04%), Oriental Aromatics Ltd (down 7.09%),Insecticides India Ltd (down 5.68%),Ambuja Cements Ltd (down 5.09%),ACC Ltd (down 5.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gravita India Ltd (down 4.48%), India Cements Ltd (down 4.12%), West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (down 4%), Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd (down 3.98%), and Grasim Industries Ltd (down 3.53%).
On the other hand, Cheviot Company Ltd (up 7.56%), Yasho Industries Ltd (up 6.12%), and Sanghi Industries Ltd (up 4.95%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 874.9 or 1.44% at 59797.82.
The Nifty 50 index was down 260.35 points or 1.46% at 17566.35.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 315.62 points or 1.13% at 27598.79.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 102.54 points or 1.16% at 8699.24.
On BSE,828 shares were trading in green, 2573 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT