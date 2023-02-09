Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit declines 24.60% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 15.91% to Rs 51.37 croreNet profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail declined 24.60% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 51.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales51.3761.09 -16 OPM %8.359.18 -PBDT3.604.55 -21 PBT3.154.12 -24 NP2.333.09 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:36 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read