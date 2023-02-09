Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit declines 24.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.91% to Rs 51.37 crore Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail declined 24.60% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 51.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales51.3761.09 -16 OPM %8.359.18 -PBDT3.604.55 -21 PBT3.154.12 -24 NP2.333.09 -25 Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail declined 24.60% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 51.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.51.3761.098.359.183.604.553.154.122.333.09 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



