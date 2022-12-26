Benchmarks end with strong gains; PSU banks outperform

The key equity benchmarks ended with strong gains after an up-trending session on Monday. The Nifty ended below the 18,000 mark. PSU bank, media and realty stocks were in demand while healthcare and pharma stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 721.13 points or 1.20% to 60,566.42. The Nifty 50 index added 170 points or 0.95% to 17,976.80.

The key equity indices witnessed strong bargain buying after a four-day sell off, during which the Sensex had declined 3.17% while the Nifty had lost 3.33%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 2.31% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 3.13%.

Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 2,875 shares rose, and 762 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

As per media reports, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Monday.

"The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is admitted at the private ward of the institute for some health checks. She is under the observation of the doctors and she is doing fine," the reports added. The reports stated that there were no immediate concerns about the minister's health.​

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 7.29% to 4,171.90. The index had declined 14.54% in the past seven sessions.

Indian Overseas Bank (up 19.08%), Union Bank of India (up 18.8%), Bank of India (up 12.98%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 12.64%) and UCO Bank (up 8.31%) were the top gainers.

Among the other gainers were Punjab National Bank (up 7.65%), Indian Bank (up 6.5%), Central Bank of India (up 4.93%), Bank of Baroda (up 4.76%) and Canara Bank (up 4.48%).

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Motors rose 1.73%. The company announced that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has signed a definitive agreement with its fully owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions for operation of 1500 electric buses in the city of New Delhi.

New Delhi Television (NDTV) gained 1.44%. Radhika and Prannoy Roy will sell a 27.26% stake in NDTV to an entity owned by Adani, giving his conglomerate control over 64.71% stake of NDTV, regulatory filings by NDTV showed. Adani already held more than 37% in NDTV after an open offer and an earlier acquisition of a company owned by the founders.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added 1.25%. L&T Construction secured significant contracts for its water & effluent treatment business. As per L&T's classification, the value of the said contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 1.47%. The company announced that Adani Harbour Services (TAHSL), Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the company has incorporated a WOS in the name of The Adani Harbour International DMCC on 22 December 2022.

Godrej Properties added 2.99%. The real estate developer announced that it has acquired approximately 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra, Haryana. This project will offer approximately 1.4 million sq. ft. of plotted residential development, offering attractive plot sizes along with exceptional lifestyle amenities.

Infibeam Avenues zoomed 9.18%. The company has received perpetual license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its bill payments business, BillAvenue, for operating as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) under Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). As a BBPOU, BillAvenue operates as both biller and customer operating unit onboarding Billers and Agent Institutions to service the customers.

SJVN surged 4.99%. The company has won the full quoted capacity of 100 MW Wind Power Project at Rs 2.90 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis through e- Reverse Auction. The project is expected to generate 262 MU in the first year of commissioning and cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be about 6,574 MU.

Deep Industries advanced 7.25%. The company has received letter of award (LoA) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for hiring of gas dehydration services for ADB GCS and Konaban GCS for period of two years at ONGC Tripura Asset and the total estimated value of the award is approximately Rs 43.13 crore.

Welspun Corp gained 2.95%. The company announced commissioning of its coke oven plant in Anjar, Gujarat through Welspun Metallics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Inox Green Energy Services surged 10.31%. The firm said that it has signed a term sheet for acquisition of majority stake in independent O&M wind service provider with over 230 megawatt (MW) fleet that operates majorly in South India.

Power Mech Projects (PMPL) rallied 7.51% after the civil construction company announced that it has received letter of award (LoA) for three separate orders worth Rs 1,034.13 crore.

GPT Infraprojects was locked in 20% upper circuit. The company said that its subsidiary, RMS GPT Ghana has bagged an order valued at Rs 123 crore.

Dharmaj Crop Guard jumped 7.32%. The company said it has launched a new insecticide product 'Regiment' (Chlorantraniliprole 18.5% w/w SC) in the domestic market on 22 December 2022.

Global Markets:

Markets in Europe and Asia stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors watched the COVID situation in China. Markets in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong remain closed for holidays.

As per reports, China will no longer publish daily figures for COVID-19 cases and deaths, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday, ending a practice that began in early 2020.

U.S. stocks eked out modest gains on Friday after data showed consumer spending and inflation slowed in November but not enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year.

