Benchmarks turn rangebound; consumer durables shares decline

The domestic equity barometers traded in a narrow range with modest losses in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 18,450 mark after hitting the day's high at 18,521.55 in mid-morning trade. Consumer durables stocks declined for the seventh straight day.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 254.73 points or 0.41% to 61,926.94. The Nifty 50 index lost 66.95 points or 0.36% to 18,429.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.18% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.07%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,700 shares rose and 1,865 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Investors were cautious ahead of the US Fed's last meeting of 2022 scheduled this week, with the central bank widely expected to hike rates further in its fight with inflation.

On the domestic macro front, the industrial production and manufacturing production data for October will be released today, 12 December 2022. Inflation rate for November will also be declared today.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined to 7.291 as compared with 7.299 at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 82.535, compared with its close of 82.28 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 February 2023 settlement lost 0.25% to Rs 54,160.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.14% to 104.95.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.66% to 3.543.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2023 settlement rose 40 cents or 0.53% to $76.55 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 1.05% to 25,741.20.The index has slipped 3.31% in the seven trading sessions.

Dixon Technologies (India) (down 2.39%), Havells India (down 1.53%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.34%), Titan Company (down 1.24%), TTK Prestige (down 1.18%), Blue Star (down 1.08%), Rajesh Exports (down 1.07%), Relaxo Footwears (down 1.05%), Bata India (down 0.82%) and Amber Enterprises India (down 0.7%) were the losers.

On the other hand, Orient Electric (up 0.38%), Voltas (up 0.29%) and V-Guard Industries (up 0.15%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jaiprakash Power Ventures surged 8.21% after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 12 December 2022 to consider the proposal of divestment of Jaypee Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit.

PSP Projects jumped 6.17% after the company said that it has received work orders Rs 115.49 crore in institutional and industrial categories.

KPI Green Energy added 0.61% after the company said that it is developing solar power projects aggregating 24.90 megawatt peak (MWp) capacity from various captive customers under the 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment. The execution of the said project is being executed through two wholly owned subsidiaries of the company viz., KPIG Energia and Sundrops Energia.

