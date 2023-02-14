Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 65.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 3993.05 crore Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company rose 65.22% to Rs 239.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 3993.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3472.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3993.053472.54 15 OPM %9.368.85 -PBDT449.87310.84 45 PBT336.21204.87 64 NP239.91145.21 65



