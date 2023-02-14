Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 65.22% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 3993.05 croreNet profit of Bengal & Assam Company rose 65.22% to Rs 239.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 3993.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3472.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3993.053472.54 15 OPM %9.368.85 -PBDT449.87310.84 45 PBT336.21204.87 64 NP239.91145.21 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:47 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read