Bhagyanagar Properties consolidated net profit rises 56.41% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 2.12 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar Properties rose 56.41% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.122.05 3 OPM %51.4263.41 -PBDT1.011.35 -25 PBT0.961.31 -27 NP1.220.78 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Mon,October 31 2022 14:05 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read