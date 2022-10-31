Bhagyanagar Properties consolidated net profit rises 56.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 2.12 crore Net profit of Bhagyanagar Properties rose 56.41% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.122.05 3 OPM %51.4263.41 -PBDT1.011.35 -25 PBT0.961.31 -27 NP1.220.78 56



