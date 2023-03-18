Bhanot Construction & Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore Net loss of Bhanot Construction & Housing reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %-150.00-60.00 -PBDT-0.010.03 PL PBT-0.010.03 PL NP-0.010.03 PL Net loss of Bhanot Construction & Housing reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.040.05-150.00-60.00-0.010.03-0.010.03-0.010.03



