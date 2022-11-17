Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Advanced Weapons and Equipment India
By Capital Market | Last Updated at November 17 2022 18:50 IST
Bharat Electronics has signed a MoU with Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL), a Defence PSU, to jointly address the requirements of Indian Defence and Export markets. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and AWEIL to address domestic and export opportunities in the areas of Air Defence, Artillery Gun Systems, Medium Caliber Weapons, Small Arms and related systems.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
- Govt gets Rs 3,839 cr from Axis Bank stake sale; disinvestment kitty swells
- Amazon begins mass layoffs; data scientists, software engineers hit
- As Amazon begins mass layoffs, employees say horrendous way to treat people
- First G20 meeting under India's presidency in Dec; FM talks in Feb
- Softbank to divest 29 mn shares in Paytm via block deals on Thursday
- 5 famed tech IPOs in India flounder, shedding more than $18 bn in value
- Web Exclusive Tech view Paytm can slip below Rs 400 if Bears tighten grip
- Web Exclusive Time to raise high-beta bets as markets eye new highs, say Analysts
- Paytm slips 10% after nearly 6% equity changes hands on NSE via block deal
- Fairfax weighing Bangalore airport IPO at $3.7 billion value: Report
- Maruti Suzuki joins hands with IIT Bombay to drive innovation programmes
- SoftBank sells 4.5% stake in Paytm for $200 million, says report
- Kirloskar Brothers calls EGM on Dec 8; to vote on forensic audit
- Moonlighting: People continue to seek side gigs amid demand for tech skills
- BPCL's former Chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be the next head of ONGC
- LIC's move to sell Reliance Capital's debt to ARC upsets lenders, bidders
- Bajaj Auto eyes south east Asia to take e-scooter space by storm
- BEML's demerged non-core businesses entity's listing in one month
- India Inc earnings signal end of deleveraging cycle as borrowings rise
- Govt may review blanket ban on broken rice exports if procurement steadies
- US, China, UAE drive India's first export contraction in nearly 2 yrs
- India Inc earnings signal end of deleveraging cycle as borrowings rise
- 'Era not of war': G20 declaration uses Modi's words in call for diplomacy
- LIC's move to sell Reliance Capital's debt to ARC upsets lenders, bidders
- Bajaj Auto eyes south east Asia to take e-scooter space by storm