Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Goa Shipyard

For joint development in area of autonomous navigation and associated fields

Bharat Electronics has signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard (GSL) for joint development of products/solutions in the area of autonomous navigation and associated fields.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and GSL. It will enable BEL and GSL to jointly work towards development of products/solutions in the fields of autonomously navigated vessels and derivatives thereof, digital control and simulation of ships, networking of vessels and any other identified area for both Defence and civilian applications in domestic and international markets.

