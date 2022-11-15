Bharat Electronics signs MoU with SVC Tech Ventures LLP
For co-operation in manufacturing and marketing of heavy duty blast doorsBharat Electronics has signed an MoU with SVC Tech Ventures LLP for co-operation in the manufacturing and marketing of Heavy Duty Blast Doors.
The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and SVC Tech Ventures LLP. It will enable the two companies to collaborate as partners in the design/development of new and improved Heavy Duty Blast Doors for the protection of Defence establishments and national assets.
