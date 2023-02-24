Bharat Forge, Alkem Laboratories, Kanoria Chemicals in focus

Bharat Forge: The 'Investment Committee - Defence Business' of the company at its meeting has approved the transfer of the company's stake in Aeron Systems Private Limited (Aeron) to Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (KSSL).

Alkem Laboratories: In response to Form 483 issued by the US FDA containing one observation, the company had submitted a detailed corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan to the regulator within the stipulated timelines. The inspection has now been closed by the US FDA.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries: The company is setting up a new Formaldehyde Plant with 300 TPD capacity at Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The upcoming Formaldehyde plant will be with latest Metal Oxide based technology.

West Coast Paper Mills: In view of discussions had between management and joint negotiation committee of Trade Unions, illegal strike of contract workers was called off and production at the paper and paper board division at Dandeli has been re-started.

Isgec Heavy Engineering: The company has received an order for supply of Seven Waste Heat Recovery Boilers utilising Waste Gases from DRI Sponge Iron Kiln.

Olectra Greentech: Olectra Greentech is set to offer the next-generation transport system to the Indian market. Olectra announced its Hydrogen Bus in technical partnership with Reliance.

