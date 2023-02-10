Bharat Forge Ltd soars 1.49%, up for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 882.5, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 2.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.52% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bharat Forge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 882.5, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17833.8. The Sensex is at 60603.95, down 0.33%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 1.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13187.85, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 884.15, up 1.2% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 38.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

