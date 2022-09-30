Bharat Forge to transfer Analogic Controls India to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Bharat Forge has approved the transfer of the Company's stake in Analogic Controls India (ACIL) to Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The purpose of this restructuring is to house all the company's defense business initiatives under KSSL for a better strategic alignment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Fri,September 30 2022 17:41 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » India's core sectors record a growth of 3.3% on year in August

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]