Bharat Forge to transfer Analogic Controls India to Kalyani Strategic Systems
By Capital Market | Last Updated at September 30 2022 18:16 IST
Bharat Forge has approved the transfer of the Company's stake in Analogic Controls India (ACIL) to Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The purpose of this restructuring is to house all the company's defense business initiatives under KSSL for a better strategic alignment.
