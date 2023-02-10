Bharat Gears standalone net profit declines 57.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.02% to Rs 189.35 crore Net profit of Bharat Gears declined 57.82% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 189.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 187.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales189.35187.44 1 OPM %4.768.75 -PBDT8.6112.43 -31 PBT3.427.68 -55 NP2.596.14 -58 Net profit of Bharat Gears declined 57.82% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 189.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 187.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.189.35187.444.768.758.6112.433.427.682.596.14



