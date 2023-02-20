Bharat Petroleum Corporation plans to raise up to Rs 1500 cr via NCD issuance
Bharat Petroleum Corporation is planning to raise up to Rs. 1,500 crore during the current financial year 2022-23 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures subject to market conditions. The debentures are proposed to be listed on Debt Market segment of BSE and National Stock Exchange of India. The details of the issue viz., class of investors, issue price, tenor, interest rate etc. will depend on the market conditions which will be intimated on crystallization of the issue.
