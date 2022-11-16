Bharat Rasayan Q2 PAT slips 13% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Bharat Rasayan reported a 13.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.93 crore despite of 8.4% rise in net sales to Rs 291.77 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Profit before tax skid 13.5% year on year to Rs 31.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

Total expenses rose 12.03% to Rs 263.88 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 235.55 crore in Q2 FY22. Cost of raw materials consumed surged 34.8% YoY to Rs 247.75 crore while employee benefits expense declined 1.3% YoY to Rs 19.89 crore during the period under review.

On the margins front, operating profit margin declined to 11.40% in Q2 FY23 from 13.65% in Q2 FY22. Net profit margin slipped to 8.07% in Q2 FY23 as compared to 9.88% in Q2 FY22.

As on 30 September 2022, the company's net worth stood at Rs 829.91 crore and its debt to equity ratio was 0.14 times.

Bharat Rasayan serves a wide range of industries including but not limited to pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, R&D, petrochemicals, flavors & fragrances and specialty chemicals.

The scrip declined 0.96% to currently trade at Rs 10,365.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News