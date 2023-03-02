Bharti Airtel crosses 1 million unique 5G user mark in Mumbai

Bharti Airtel announced that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G user mark on its network in Mumbai.

Airtel was the first to roll-out 5G in the country and Mumbai was one amongst the first 8 cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus.

Today, Airtel's 5G services is available in over 140 cities across the length and breadth of the country. The company has recently surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally. Airtel is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News