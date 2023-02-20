Bharti Airtel launches 5G services in 16 cities in West Bengal

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Berhampore, Old Malda, Raiganj, Durgapur, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Dinhata, Asansol, Barrdhaman, Koch Bihar, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Islampur & Kharagpur. Airtel's 5G services are already live in Siliguri.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across all the cities in due course of time.

