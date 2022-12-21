Bharti Airtel launches 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Currently operational at SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, Bapunagar in Ahmedabad & Koba, Raysan , Sargasan, DA-IICT, Pethapur and other key locations in Gandhinagar town, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

