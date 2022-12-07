Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 43.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.83% to Rs 575.99 crore Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 43.21% to Rs 41.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.83% to Rs 575.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 436.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales575.99436.92 32 OPM %11.1510.46 -PBDT67.2046.50 45 PBT55.8337.39 49 NP41.5329.00 43



