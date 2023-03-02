BJP set to win in Nagaland; Meghalaya heading towards a hung Assembly

The counting of votes for Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya is underway.

As per the latest trends, the BJP-IPFT alliance is heading towards victory in Tripura, while the ruling NDPP-BJP combine is set to retain power in Nagaland.

Meghalaya is heading towards a hung Assembly with the ruling NPP emerging as the single largest party.

First Published: Thu,March 02 2023 14:22 IST
