Black Box consolidated net profit declines 49.35% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 1671.71 croreNet profit of Black Box declined 49.35% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 1671.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1387.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1671.711387.41 20 OPM %4.574.93 -PBDT50.0252.64 -5 PBT30.1127.60 9 NP7.7915.38 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 08:58 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Prev » Market may open higher
Also Read
Most Read