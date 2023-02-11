Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.95% to Rs 97.50 crore Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 97.15% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 97.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 128.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.50128.21 -24 OPM %1.2110.37 -PBDT1.1913.51 -91 PBT0.4112.85 -97 NP0.279.47 -97 Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 97.15% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 97.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 128.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.97.50128.211.2110.371.1913.510.4112.850.279.47 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)