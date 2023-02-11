Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.15% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 23.95% to Rs 97.50 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries declined 97.15% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 97.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 128.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.50128.21 -24 OPM %1.2110.37 -PBDT1.1913.51 -91 PBT0.4112.85 -97 NP0.279.47 -97
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:34 IST
