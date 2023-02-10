Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.37% to Rs 2.37 crore Net profit of Bloom Industries rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.37% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.375.31 -55 OPM %8.440.75 -PBDT0.090.05 80 PBT0.090.05 80 NP0.090.05 80



