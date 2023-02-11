Blue Cloud Softech Solutions standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.240.05 380 OPM %4.17220.00 -PBDT0.010.11 -91 PBT0.010.11 -91 NP0.010.08 -88 Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.



