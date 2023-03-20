Blue Star Ltd Spurts 2%

Blue Star Ltd has added 3.3% over last one month compared to 2.5% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.66% drop in the SENSEX

Blue Star Ltd gained 2% today to trade at Rs 1465.85. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.1% to quote at 37665.73. The index is down 2.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Havells India Ltd increased 0.23% and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd added 0.23% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 14.33 % over last one year compared to the 0.54% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Blue Star Ltd has added 3.3% over last one month compared to 2.5% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.66% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1145 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6251 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1535.5 on 10 Mar 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860 on 04 Jul 2022.

