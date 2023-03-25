Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company approves incorporation of subsidiary in Dubai

At meeting held on 24 March 2023 The Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company at its meeting held on 24 March 2023 has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company with paid up share capital estimated to be Rs. One crore in Dubai to engage in "Freight forwarding and Logistics Industry". The Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company at its meeting held on 24 March 2023 has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company with paid up share capital estimated to be Rs. One crore in Dubai to engage in "Freight forwarding and Logistics Industry". Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)