Board of CCL Products (India) approves a capital project worth USD 50 mn in Vietnam

At meeting held on 18 January 2023

The Board of CCL Products (India) at its meeting held on 18 January 2023 has approved the proposal of Ngon Coffee Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for setting up of 6000 TPA Freeze Dried Coffee Manufacturing Facility within the existing premises at Dak Lak Province, Vietnam at an estimated project cost of USD 50 Million.

